Katsina govt. invests over N7bn on road construction

The Katsina State Government on Thursday said that it had invested over N7.5 billion on the construction of 200 kilometers of roads across the state.

Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this in Daura during an inspection of completed road projects in Daura senatorial zone of the state.

He said that the roads construction was ongoing in all the three senatorial zones of the state to assist rural dwellers to transport their farm produce to markets.

The governor revealed that works had been completed on the Fago, Sandamu, Baure, Zango and Babban Mutum road projects, adding that the 75 kilometres roads were done at the cost of N2.9 billion.

“The immediate past administration in Katsina state paid 30 per cent of the N2.9bn for the project while the current APC government paid for 70 per cent of the total amount,” he said.

“The government also awarded the 35Km Dandume—Kadisau—Daudawa—Sheme Road Project which has been completed at the cost of N1.5 billion.

“The government awarded the 3.3 km Nagogo Road dualisation project and the 90km Tsanni—Tsauri road project at the cost of N3 billion and both have been completed.

“Other road projects by this administration are the N1.5 billion 24kms Mararaba – Sayaya—Sayaya—Mazoji—Tasha roads, Eka—Kadandani—Kuraye—Yargamji road and the construction of Dutsin-ma—Tsaskiya—Babban Duhu—Kukar Samu road.

“Also the construction of Gora—Makaurachi—Gamzago-Mallamawa Road and construction of Sukuntumi to Babban-Kogo road in Katsina Senatorial Zone.”

The governor said that the massive investment on roads was in fulfillment of campaign promises to the people to improve their living condition.

Earlier, a representative of the contractor handling the projects, John Brown, commended the governor for prompt releases of funds for the completion of the projects.

Mr. Brown said that the governor had kept his promise of providing the necessary assistance in getting the job done.

(NAN)