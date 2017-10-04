Jigawa Assembly receives N12bn supplementary budget

Related News

The Jigawa House of Assembly said on Wednesday that it had received a supplementary appropriation bill of N12.1 billion for the 2017 fiscal year from Governor Muhammad Badaru.

The Speaker of the House, Isa Gwaram, read the letter forwarding the supplementary budget at the house plenary in Dutse.

Mr. Gwaram said that the fund would be used to finance some critical projects that were not adequately captured in the 2017 budget.

He listed the projects to include agricultural loans to farmers which would gulp N5 billion and some projects being executed by some ministries and agencies in the state for which N1.42 billion was budgeted.

Others are some new road projects to cost N1 billion, solar power irrigation scheme that will take N100 million and others for which N4.28 billion was appropriated.

The House also held a special prayer session for a former military governor of Kaduna State, AVM Mouktar Muhammad, an indigene of the state who died on Monday in a London hospital after a protracted illness.

The former Military Administrator of Kaduna State was the Wazirin Dutse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered his remains would be flown in on Wednesday to be buried in his Kano residence.

(NAN)