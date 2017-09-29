Police confirm kidnap of  Zamfara assistant police chief

Related News

The Kaduna State police commissioner, Agyole Abeh, on Friday confirmed that the assistant commissioner of police for Zamfara State was kidnapped along the Birnin-Gwari–Funtua road in Kaduna State.

The assistant police commissioner, identified as Mr. Emmanuel, was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday while travelling to see his family in Kwara State.

The Zamfara State Police commissioner, Akila Usman, and Nigeria police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, both said they had no information on the kidnap.

The Kaduna police boss however confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

”The Assistant Police officer was kidnapped along the Birnin-Gwari–Funtua road, on his way to Kwara State,” he said.

”He was kidnapped yesterday,” he said.