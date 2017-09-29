Police confirm kidnap of  Zamfara assistant police chief

Zamfara State map

The Kaduna State police commissioner, Agyole Abeh, on Friday confirmed that the assistant commissioner of police for Zamfara State was kidnapped along the Birnin-Gwari–Funtua road in Kaduna State.

The assistant police commissioner, identified as Mr. Emmanuel, was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday while travelling to see his family in Kwara State.

The Zamfara State Police commissioner, Akila Usman, and Nigeria police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, both said they had no information on the kidnap.

The Kaduna police boss however confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

”The Assistant Police officer was kidnapped  along the Birnin-Gwari–Funtua road, on his way to Kwara State,” he said.

”He was kidnapped yesterday,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.