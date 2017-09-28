Kaduna govt. assures residents of safety ahead of October 1

Related News

The Kaduna state government has assured residents of its readiness to sanction any person or group spreading rumours that could destabilise the peaceful co-existence of the people in the state.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan, the government informed residents that law enforcement and security agencies were taking necessary action to prevent any threat to peace.

The statement also said the state government had taken further actions in relation to persons who arrived Kaduna to threaten the liberty of other citizens. He said the government had obtained bench warrants for their arrests, after filing a formal criminal complaint.

“The Kaduna State Government notes with commendation the efforts of the residents of our diverse state to uphold peace in their communities. The government and their security agencies are working to prevent any threats to this cherished harmony. Vigorous security patrols will continue as part of a concrete action to reassure residents and demonstrate that bad behaviour is unwelcome and will not be tolerated.

“When some elements barged into our state capital to deliver an illegal ultimatum to a section of our community, the government condemned it and ordered the arrest of those concerned. The Kaduna State Government followed up with a formal criminal complaint to the police and has obtained a bench warrant against them.

Therefore, anybody that sights them or is aware of their location should proudly discharge the civic duty of informing the police.

The statement said the formal criminal complaint and the bench warrant were secured on August 8.

It added that a competent court has directed the Commissioner of Police- Kaduna State to act on the criminal complaint.

”The Kaduna State Government considers this a most important matter of law enforcement, and will not relent on the matter. Anybody contemplating unlawful action should know that such will invite a vigorous law-enforcement response. The Kaduna State Government is persuaded that a law-governed society should always signal that sanctions will follow illegal behaviour. This is in the interest of justice, peace and harmony.

“All residents of Kaduna State are enjoined to go about their lawful business, uphold and respect their neighbours and report any suspicious activity or person. Nobody has the power to evict another citizen or to tell them where they can or cannot live.”

Meanwhile, a resident of Barnawa Kaduna, who did not want his name mentioned because of fear of victimization, told PREMIUM TIMES that non-indigenes especially Igbos were not opening their shops in the area.

“The Igbos are still not comfortable with the situation as they still believe there will be some kind of unrest come 1st October,” he said. “In fact let me tell you I met some people who I know and they told me they are actually travelling to Abuja by the weekend because of fear of the uncertainties.”

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, had asked Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria on or before October 1 but later suspended the quit notice.

The groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to the secessionist stance of some pro-Biafran groups, like the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.