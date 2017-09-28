Hajj 2017: Kaduna completes airlift of 6,709 pilgrims

Related News

The last batch of Kaduna State Pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia returned to Nigeria on Thursday, signifying the end of the airlift of 6,709 state pilgrims.

A statement issued by Yunusa Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna pilgrims board, said 6,713 pilgrims performed hajj from Kaduna State this year among whom four died in Makkah.

He said the last batch of 212 pilgrims arrived Kaduna around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, onboard Medview Airline.

“The Director General, Bureau of Interfaith, Engr Namadi Musa, Overseer, Imam Ikara and other government appointed officials were all on board the last flight,” the statement added.

Two airlines, Medview and Max Air transported Kaduna State pilgrims this year. During the return journey, Max air transported 2,173 pilgrims while Medview transported 4,542 pilgrims.

“The overseer, thanked all the government appointed officials under the leadership of Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal, all stakeholders and staff of the pilgrims’ board for ensuring a successful Hajj this year,” the statement added.