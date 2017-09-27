Sokoto govt warns Shiites against unlawful procession

Related News

The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday warned members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) against staging any public procession in the state.

The State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Sulaiman Usman, gave the warning in Sokoto at a press conference after a security meeting.

Mr. Usman said impeccable information reaching both the state government and security agencies indicated that the group was planning unlawful procession which could cause public disorder and lawlessness.

“There are ongoing activities of suspected IMN members in the state that could cause public disorder,” he said.

“If care is not taken, the peace of the state may be breached by this group.

“We hereby place a ban on any public gathering in public places and anybody that violates this order will have himself to blame.”

The commissioner urged the group to respect government’s order, saying “under the Public Order Act, permission for any procession has to be sought through the security agencies.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to call on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to obey the government’s order,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of heads of security agencies, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Abdulkadir, said the police would enforce the government order.

Mr. Abdulkadir warned the group to desist from carrying out any activities that could disturb the peace in the state.

He said necessary measures had been put in place to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

(NAN)