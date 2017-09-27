Kano Assembly to IGP: Advise Kwankwaso to Caution His Supporters

Related News

The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to advise the former governor of the state, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, to caution his supporters against acts capable of plunging the state into crisis.

The House made the call following a motion of urgent public importance presented before the Assembly by the member representing Sumaila constituency, Hamza Massu.

Mr. Massu, who is also the Chairman of the House committee on Security, said the call was necessary due to the series of complaints by some residents of the state on the Kwankwassiyya activities of the group.

He recalled that the clash between the Kwankwassiyya group and supporters of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje during the Sallah had left many people injured.

“If the group is allowed to continue with such attitude, what happened during sallah will keep on occurring even beyond expectation”, the lawmaker, a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC, said.

Following deliberations by the legislatures, the Assembly unanimously agreed to call on the Inspector General of Police to advise the Mr. Kwankwaso, a senator, to caution the group to stop activities that are capable of throwing the state into crisis.

The House also called on the IG to investigate the issue with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

The plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Abdullahi Ata, commended the state Police Commissioner, Rabi’u Yusuf, for his prompt intervention during the clash.

Similarly, during the plenary session, the Assembly summoned the Managing Director of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Jamilu Gwamna, to appear before the House on October 11.

The decision followed the presentation of a report of an ad-hoc committee which was mandated to find out the activities of the company in the state following series of complaints by some members due to poor power supply in some parts of Kano metropolis.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Bello Butu-Butu, said the committee discovered that the affected areas spent over a month without power supply.

(NAN)