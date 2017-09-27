Troops recover 510 cows, sheep from rustlers

Related News

Troops of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna on Tuesday recovered additional 510 animals from armed bandits in Zamfara, after engaging them in a fierce battle, according to the army.

The army spokesman, Sani Usman, said in a statement on Wednesday that the animals, comprising 269 cows and 241 sheep would be handed over to their legitimate owners.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that troops had earlier recovered 157 animals from the bandits on Sept. 25, after raiding their camp at Kahiru forest in the Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that troops on “Operation Sharan Daji’’, ambushed and engaged the bandits in a fierce battle at Kuran Mota in the Anka Local Government Area of the state, following tip-off.

He said that the bandits later fled and abandoned the animals as they could not withstand the fire power from the troops.

In a related development, Mr. Usman said that troops in a joint raid with operatives of the Department of State Service in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, recovered some weapons from a camp of bandits on Wednesday.

He said that the weapons recovered included one AK-47 rifle, one rifle magazine, 1,253 rounds of 7.62mm and one motorcycle.

(NAN)