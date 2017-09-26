Police arrest two teenagers for rape

Related News

The police in Kano State have arrested two teenagers, Ali Shehu and Saifullahi Lawan of Hotoro quarters, for alleged armed robbery and rape.

The police spokesperson in the state, Magaji Majia, told journalists in Kano on Tuesday that the suspects conspired with two others to rape a woman and rob her of a plasma television, a HP computer, a Samsung handset and a big gown.

“One plasma TV was recovered, while investigation is in progress to the fleeing members of the syndicate,” the police spokesperson said.

The police have also arrested Shehu Aliyu of Doma village in Nasarawa State while attempting to rob a resident of Dorayi Babba Forestry quarters with a toy rubber pistol.

Mr. Majia said detectives attached to special anti-robbery squad also arrested one Adamu Muhammad for conspiring with three other suspects to snatch motor vehicles in Kano metropolis.

“The suspects led detectives to the arrest of Sabiu Umar of Rigachukun local government area of Kaduna State in whose possession one stolen Toyota Camry car was recovered. He confessed to have received stolen Toyota Corolla LE and one Ford Focus motor vehicles from the suspect.”

Mr. Majia lamented how the suspect was granted bail by a court after he was arrested for stealing a car during Ramadan at a new generation bank along Zaria road.

He added that 10 suspects had been arrested for armed robbery and car snatching in different parts of Kano State.

One of the suspects, Mr. Aliyu, told Premium Times that he was arrested while attempting to rob a resident of Dorayi Babba Forestry quarters with a toy pistol.