Sokoto declares Friday public Holiday

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
The Sokoto State Government has declared Friday as public holiday to celebrate the new Islamic Year.

In a statement by the Sokoto governor’s spokesperson, Imam Imam, on Thursday, he said the state government enjoined the people to use the period of the holiday to pray for the nation and especially for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This period of the Islamic New Year should remind all people of the countless favours bestowed on them by the Almighty God. As such, the people are enjoined to intensify prayers and engage in acts that will solidify the unity of the nation”, he said.

“On a personal level, the government urges all Nigerians to show care and to love one another. The recent tension in some parts of the country occasioned by activities of some youths should not deter us from caring for one another”, the statement read.

  • Frank Bassey

    THIS HOW YOU KNOW UNSERIOUS NATION, HIGHLY RELIGIOUS, DEEPLY EMPTY IN PRODUCTIVITY.