Woman commits suicide over husband’s second wife plan

A 22-year-old housewife has committed suicide by taking rat poison in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa to protest her husband’s plan to marry another wife.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abdu Jinjiri, gave the name of the deceased as Malama Hajara.

He said the woman died on Monday around 6 p.m. in Yanmalam village, Miga town.

“On Sept. 18, around 8 p.m., we received a report that one 22-year-old housewife identified as Hajara has committed suicide by taking rat poison around 6 p.m. simply because her husband is planning to marry another wife.

“She was taken to General Hospital, Jahun, in Jahun Local Government Area where she died on the same day,” he said.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to her family for burial.

A source who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the deceased’s sister had in 2001 attempted suicide by taking rat poison when her husband planned to marry another wife.

“Fortunately, she survived it,” the source said.