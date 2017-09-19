2019:  Shehu Sani reacts to Kaduna APC endorsement of El-Rufai

Related News

The endorsement of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for re-election in 2019 by the All Progressives Congress in the state is a charade, Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, said on Monday.

Mr. El-Rufai, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, was on Sunday endorsed for re-election at a meeting, held at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna, attended by one senator of the APC from the state, members of the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly, and political appointees at both federal and state levels.

The second APC senator from the state, Mr. Sani, had stayed away from the event.

He said the endorsement was further to Mr. El-Rufai’s alleged leveraging on Mr. Buhari’s political capital for his selfish interest.

“The so called endorsement of Governor El-Rufai by Kaduna APC amounts to endorsement of toxic waste,” said Mr. Sani.

“El-Rufai simply gathered his employees, aides and hangers on to endorse him.”

Mr. Sani, who has been in a protracted dispute with Mr. El-Rufai, belongs to another faction of the APC in Kaduna.

He said: “He is a poisonous viper corrosive to the integrity and moral standing of the party in the state and the nation.

“El-Rrufai name dropping and mobilisation for Buhari 2019 is self serving. His loyalty to Buhari is for political relevance and his allegiance to Buhari is for self protection and preservation.

“Now that President Buhari is back from health vacation and and the chances of becoming a Vice President is zero, El-Rufai has taken up a new project for Buhari 2019.

“El-Rufai obsession with Buhari is not about Buhari but about himself. Buhari should protect his testicles from a man who always bend close to his knees.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

“Those who endorsed El-Rufai are marketing a bottled fart. A man who boasts of sending Yar’adua to his grave should not be trusted by Buhari. The snake that killed the hunter can kill the charmer.”