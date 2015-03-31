APC candidates win Senate in Kebbi South, central

Related News

Former member of ​the ​House of Representative, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, of the All Progressive Congress​,​ has won the Kebbi South Senatorial zone seat.

Results released by the zonal collation officer, Abdullahi Kangiwa, at the zone collation centre, Zuru​,​ on Monday night indicated that Mr. Na’Allah polled 118,945 votes defeating Sadiq Yalwa of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 57, 264 votes.

Mr. Na’Allah defeated Sadiq Yalwa with a difference of 61, 699 votes.

Also a former Abuja Minister and candidate of the APC in Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Adamu Aliero, also floored his former political associate, Abubakar Gari-Mallam.

According to figures declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the Kebbi Central Senatorial zonal collation centre in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Mr. Aliero won with 216,084 votes against Mr. Gari-Mallam who scored 68,792 votes.