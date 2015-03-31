APC candidates win Senate in Kebbi South, central

APC
APC

Former member of ​the ​House of Representative, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, of the All Progressive Congress​,​ has won the Kebbi South Senatorial zone seat.

Results released by the zonal collation officer, Abdullahi Kangiwa, at the zone collation centre, Zuru​,​ on Monday night indicated that Mr. Na’Allah polled 118,945 votes defeating Sadiq Yalwa of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 57, 264 votes.

Mr. Na’Allah defeated Sadiq Yalwa with a difference of 61, 699 votes.

Also a former Abuja Minister and candidate of the APC in Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Adamu Aliero, also floored his former political associate, Abubakar Gari-Mallam.

According to figures declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the Kebbi Central Senatorial zonal collation centre in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Mr. Aliero won with 216,084 votes against Mr. Gari-Mallam who scored 68,792 votes.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Advert NG

    Buy Dangote Cement at a promotional price of 1100 naira directly from
    the factory,Call the sales manager Shehu Abubakar on 08066785650 for
    purchase and delivery,All customers are allowed to make a minimum
    requirement of 100 bags./

  • KennBest

    This Aribisala guy is confused with his blind and uneducated analysis about who God truly is, in comparison with Jesus. Jesus is the beloved Son of God, and not God. Jesus rightly and simply admitted in John 14: 28. “You heard me say, ‘I am going away and I am coming back to you.’ If you loved me, you would be glad that I am going to the Father, for the Father is greater than I.”

    If Jesus is God, then;
    – Who did he pray to while on earth?
    – Who did he pray to while about to die?
    – (Luke 23:34: Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.)
    – (Luke 23:46: Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.)
    – (Matthew 27:46 & Mark 15:34 My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?)
    – Who resurrected Jesus?

    Jehovah God is father of Jesus. (1 Peter 1: 3, 4)
    “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By His great mercy, He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, (4) and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, reserved in heaven for you,…”

    Father sent His Son Jesus. (1 John 4: 15, 16)
    “And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent His Son to be the Savior of the world. (15) If anyone confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God. (16) And we have come to know and believe the love that God has for us. God is love; whoever abides in love abides in God, and God in him.…”

    God Raised Jesus (1 Peter 1:21)
    “Through Him you believe in God, who raised Him from the dead and glorified Him; and so your faith and hope are in God.”

    Jesus a Faithful Son (Hebrews 3: 6)
    “But Christ is faithful as the Son over God’s house. And we are His house, if we hold firmly to our confidence and the hope of which we boast.”

    Admitedly, Jesus is referred to as Mighty God. Yes, he was at Almighty God’s right hand from the very beginning and was used to create all things seen and unseen. Still, it doesn’t make him the Almighty God who’s name is Jehovah. As mighty a Jesus was and still is, he has a Father who remains the Almighty of all. Femi, try read the bible in its entirety; that’s when you’ll gain true insight into the scriptures.