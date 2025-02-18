The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Danlami Hayyo, says the administration has spent N200 billion on education from 2023 to date.
Mr Hayyo disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, at the opening of a two-day innovation and entrepreneurship education training for Vice Principals (Academic) in FCT public secondary schools.
He explained out of the N200 billion, N100 billion was spent on school renovation and establishment of new ones.
According to him, this is the first time the administration has expended such a huge amount on the education sector within a year.
He said that the feat was made possible by the visionary leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who was working very hard to upgrade public primary and secondary schools across the FCT.
The goal, he said, was to improve the quality of teaching and learning in public schools with a view to provide functional education to the younger generation.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Wike had in March 2024 inaugurated the rehabilitation and construction of new secondary schools across the FCT.
The minister promised that the FCTA, under his watch, would increase access to quality education in the territory.
“I want to assure students in FCT that it is not only access to education, because if we give access to education without quality, then we have not given education.
“Now we are providing access, we must also provide quality and the quality entails that the environment must be conducive, dining must be habitable, the hostels, including where you take care of yourselves.
“This is very important,” the minister had said.
(NAN)
