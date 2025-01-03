On Friday, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said there would be a power interruption between 6 and 21 January in some parts of Abuja.

The AEDC made this known in a statement posted via its official X handle on Friday.

It explained that the power interruptions are due to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) relocation of the 33KV DC Airport feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo transmission line towers along the outer southern expressway.

“Please be informed that there will be power interruptions from January 6-21, 2025, due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway,” the statement said.

According to the statement, areas that will experience outages during the period of the exercise include Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC.

Others are parts of Apo, parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, parts of Jahi, parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja.

“We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” it said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

