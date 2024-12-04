The Kwara State Government has demoted a school teacher accused of maltreating a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member at Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin.

The government demoted Fatimoh Hamzat by two grade levels and has also transferred her out of the school.

The sanctions were announced on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, and the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Bello Tauheed, in a joint statement.

The government had set up a panel to investigate the incident, which occurred on Thursday in the school premises.

The government said the panel found Mrs Hamzat guilty of fighting on duty, using foul language, insubordination, and disrespecting the national identity, which the NYSC uniform represents.

Withdrawal of NYSC members

The sanctions were announced a few hours after the NYSC management confirmed the withdrawal of all its members serving at the school.

The NYSC reportedly withdrew about 10 corps members serving in the school’s junior and senior arms after the corps director-general, Y. D. Ahmed, visited the school on Monday.

Announcing Mrs Hamzat’s punishment on Wednesday, the state government said her behaviour contravenes public service rules.

The teacher was also directed to undergo counseling sessions, the statement added.

“The State Government will not tolerate such abuse under any guise. The government deeply regrets the action of the teacher and reassures the management of the National Youth Service Corps that the development did not represent the people of the state, and it will not happen again,” the statement said.

It urged teachers in the state to remain law-abiding and to perform their duties in accordance with the laid-down procedure,

The statement said the state government would continue to prioritise training on teaching ethics and procedures of service for its teachers.

