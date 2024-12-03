A woman who recently attended a convocation ceremony at Esae University in Cotonou, Benin Republic, was kidnapped while travelling from Lagos to Abuja on Saturday in Kogi State.

According to an X user, Moris Monye, the graduate whose name has not been disclosed was abducted alongside other passengers in a God Is Good Motors (GIGM) bus. The incident happened in the Obajana axis of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi.

According to a screenshot shared by Mr Monye, a friend of the abducted graduate informed him about the incident, asking him to help “escalate” it.

“My friend was kidnapped yesterday [Saturday] on her way back from Lagos to Abuja,” the friend told Mr Monye in an X chat. “She was kidnapped in Kogi State and the abductors are demanding N100 million.”

Another person who claimed to be an eyewitness wrote to Mr Monye that only the driver of the GIGM bus was spared.

Responding to Mr Monye’s post, GIGM posted: “We understand the urgency and emotions surrounding this situation. Please know that we are also deeply affected by this incident, as well as other similar incidences [sic].

“It is quite unfortunate that amidst all the regular business challenges we go through, we also have to grapple with the product of insecurity bedevilling the nation at large.

“We are already in contact with the next of kin/family members of the affected persons. Please rest assured that we are working tirelessly with all relevant state and federal security agencies to bring about a resolution and are fully committed to doing everything possible, as is within our legal rights, to ensure a positive outcome.”

When contacted for further details, a customer service representative of the GIGM told our reporter she could not comments about the incident. She added that any further inquiries be made via email. At press time, GIGM had not responded to an email sent by our reporter.

Williams Aya, the spokesperson for the Kogi police command, also did not respond to calls when contacted. A text message sent to him had not been responded to as well.

This is not the first time passengers were kidnapped from the company’s vehicle around Kogi State. In February, 12 passengers including the driver were kidnapped from a GIGM bus in Inyele Eteke, Olalamaboro LGA. The driver was later rescued by the police. The incident also involved two occupants of a vehicle owned by ABC Transport.

Highway abduction has notably become common in Kogi State since 2020. Earlier this year, two students and six other passengers were kidnapped on the Obajana-Lokoja highway. The abductors demanded a N30 million ransom for a mother and her son. In 2023, armed men kidnapped scores of travellers near Ochonyi village, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

