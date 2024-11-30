At least 22 people have been confirmed dead in Nigeria in another boat mishap on the River Niger.
The accident occurred on Friday between Niger and Kogi states.
It was gathered that the boat was carrying traders from Eve in Kogi State to Katcha market in Niger State when it capsized.
The Niger State Emergency Management Agency’s director-general, Abdullahi Baba Arah, said the agency received a report of the mishap involving almost 50 passengers.
“NSEMA is directing and monitoring search and rescue operations in collaboration with Agaie local government emergency committee, local divers and other community volunteers.
“Twenty-two bodies have been recovered, and eight persons have been rescued alive,” he said.
He said 18 of the bodies recovered were from Kogi while four were from Akwanu in Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State, adding that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing to locate more survivors.
Friday’s accident occurred less than two months after more than 100 persons died in another boat accident in Niger State.
The ill-fated wooden boat was conveying about 300 passengers from Kwara State to an event in neighbouring Niger State when it capsised at Gbajibo in Mokwa LGA of Niger State.
Following that tragedy, President Tinubu directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger State and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.
He also ordered NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure our people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.
