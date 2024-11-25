Governor Caleb Mutfwang has presented an appropriation bill of more than N471.134 billion to the Plateau State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.
Presenting the bill on Monday in Jos, Mr Mutfwang tagged it the “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability”.
He said the proposed budget has recurrent expenditure of more than N201.5 billion, representing 43.5 per cent of the appreciation bill, and capital expenditure of more than N258 billion, representing 56.5 per cent.
“Mr Speaker, the size of this proposed budget is more than N471.134 billion, covering both recurrent and capital expenditures.
|
“This budget aims to reaffirm our commitment to the peace and prosperity of Plateau, having laid a solid foundation.
“Our desire and passion is to consolidate the gains recorded in the past and rekindle our mission toward transforming and revitalising our projects and programmes across all sectors of the economy.
“It reflects our commitment to solidify the past achievements and ensure the continued growth and development of the state,” he said.
The governor assured residents of the prudent utilisation of available resources and called on civil servants in the state to key into the government’s vision.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.46% in Q3 2024 – NBS
Mr Mutfwang promised to be accountable and transparent, and continually enact people-centred policies to propel sustainable growth.
The governor called on the assembly to ensure speedy passage of the bill into law.
Responding, Gabriel Dewan, the speaker of the assembly, commended the governor for the timely presentation of the bill to the assembly.
Mr Dewan promised speedy scrutiny of the bill.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999