The Benue House of Assembly, presided over by its Speaker, Aondoana Dajoh, has summoned the 23 local government council chairpersons and directors, general services, and administrations to appear before it over allegations of exploitation.
The house, during its Tuesday plenary, also summoned all the heads of revenue departments of the councils to appear before it on Friday.
The decision follows a motion by Moses Egbodo, co-chairman, Joint Committee on Finance, Trade, and Industry.
Mr Egbodo informed his colleagues that the local government officials refused to appeal before the joint committee to answer questions on the exploitative use of unapproved sacks.
The legislator said that the invited officials refused to use the Benue sacks that were approved for markets in the state.
Mr Abu Umoru, who is also a co-chairman of the committee, expressed displeasure that the officials undermined the authority of the house.
Mr Umoru stated that a sensitive issue bordering on the exploitation of farmers should not be treated with kid gloves.
The speaker, in his ruling, directed that the council chairpersons, their DGSAs, and heads of revenue appear before the house on Friday unfailingly.
(NAN)
