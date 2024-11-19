The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday in Ilorin called for adequate security at waterworks across the state to prevent them from being vandalised.

The House made the call following a motion on the need to curb the vandalisation of waterworks in Kwara.

Salihu Ayanshola (APC-Ipaye/Malete/Oloru) moved the motion during the plenary.

The legislator frowned at the indiscriminate destruction of equipment at various waterworks across the state.

“This development has adversely affected public water supply to the residents of the state, thereby constituting a major setback against the government’s huge investment in the water sector,” he said.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the motion appealed to all local governments in the state to involve community leaders and security agencies in protecting waterworks in their areas.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, while ruling to adopt the motion, urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to direct the Ministry of Water Resources to do what is necessary.

He said such would be the provision of perimeter fencing, surveillance system and collaboration with security agents to ensure adequate security of waterworks.

(NAN)

