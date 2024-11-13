The Niger State House of Assembly has raised concern over an influx of bandits into the Rafi Local Government Area and their frequent attacks on Wayam, a community in the area.

This followed a matter of urgent public importance raised by the member representing Rafi State Constituency, Zubairu Ismaila, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Ismaila said the bandits killed seven people, injured four and abducted 21 others during an attack on 5 November.

He said the outlaws burnt houses and farms and rendered the residents homeless and hungry.

The lawmaker said unless a security camp is established in the area, residents may not return to Wayam.

In its resolution, the House called on the state government to deploy security personnel to Wayam to check the bandits’ activities.

Wayam is in the Sabon-Gari District of Rafi LGA of Niger State.

