The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former member of the House of Representatives over alleged diversion of funds meant for school facilities in Benue State.

The ICPC arraigned John Dyegh, who previously represented Gboko and Tarka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, before the Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State.

The anti-corruption agency shared details of the proceedings in a statement posted via its official X on Tuesday,

Mr Dyegh was arraigned on five counts of corruption, abuse of office, and money laundering.

The statement disclosed that the former lawmaker received N18.97 million on 19 May 2014, “intended for the construction of school facilities in Guma LGA, Benue State” and diverted the money through a company account.

“He was accused of allegedly channeling the funds through the First Bank account of Midag Limited, a company in which Dyegh has a substantial interest. This alleged action violates Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Act of 2000,” the statement read in part.

The statement further said Mr Dyegh allegedly used his official capacity to transfer funds not only through Midag Limited but also through Kangnaan Global Resources Limited, another entity connected to him.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The ICPC also accused him of transferring the funds through Midag Limited and Kangnaan Global Resources Limited, “ companies associated with him, contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act”.

“Dyegh abused his office by privately benefiting from contracts awarded to these companies while overseeing the related funds as a signatory on their accounts,” the statement added.

Mr Dyegh denied the charges.

After he took his plea, the defence lawyer, S.E. Irabo, asked for bail on health grounds, citing his client’s health concerns.

ICPC lawyers, Bako Along and T.S. Iorngee, opted not to oppose the bail application.

The judge, M. Shitu Abubakar, granted Mr Dyegh bail in the sum of N20 million, requiring two sureties with verifiable addresses.

He also ordered him to surrender his passport as part of the bail conditions.

The court ordered Mr Dyegh’s remand at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Makurdi until his meets his bail condition and then adjourned until 16 January 2025.

The case appears like the recurring issues of corruption surrounding the use of constituency projects in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

