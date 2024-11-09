The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Saidu Abdullahi, has called for the support of Kuwait in driving economic and infrastructural development in Niger State.
Mr Abdullahi made the call on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Al-Muzain, at the Kuwait Embassy, Abuja.
During the visit, Mr Abdullahi sought the collaboration of the Gulf country to drive progress in his constituency in Niger State, focusing on economic development, infrastructure growth, agriculture, education, and healthcare.
The lawmaker said his appeal aligns with the vision of his state’s governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago.
“Governor Bago has been proactive in promoting developments, implementing projects like the Niger State Urban Renewal Plan, agriculture revolution, youth empowerment, job creation, improved education, security, addressing water challenges, and citizen empowerment,” Mr Abdullahi added.
During the visit, the lawmaker, who holds the traditional title of Gwarzon Nupe, showcased the rich Nupe cultural heritage, presenting the ambassador with stunning artworks, pottery, crafts, and costumes.
In response, the Kuwait Ambassador thanked Mr Abdullahi for his gifts and pledged to consider his proposals for immediate action.
A veteran journalist, Kudu Abubakar, Abdullah Abdul, Muawiyah Abdulrahman, Felicia Olorunjo, and Dodo Mustapha Alhaji accompanied the lawmaker on the courtesy visit.
