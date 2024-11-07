The Kwara State Government has announced a suspension of the operation of Harmony Transport Services, known as Kwara Express.

A statement on Thursday by Harmony Holdings Ltd, the body that manages the state government’s businesses, said the development was to allow it to reposition the outfit.

“The overhaul will modernise the company’s fleet and infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer service delivery,” it said.

The body said KWARA Express faced long-standing challenges and was closed down multiple times within the past years.

“Recent customer feedback has underscored the need for improvement, prompting this decisive action,” the statement added.

The statement said the body would make full payment of exit benefits to all the workers in the distressed company.

“The Harmony Holdings Ltd assures that all exit entitlements of the staff are currently being settled, while their contributions to the company are sincerely appreciated.

“Those staff members interested in rejoining the company after the overhaul will have the opportunity to reapply,” it stated.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause to our valued customers and assure you that efforts are underway to minimize the duration of this service interruption.

“The general public can rest assured that all measures are being implemented to ensure a seamless transition during this crucial phase of the company’s evolution’,” the statement concluded.

