In a strong affirmation of its cultural heritage, the ITEM Union Abuja celebrated the New Yam Festival (Item Eri Ji) on Sunday, 28 October, 2024, in the nation’s capital.
The event, themed “Promoting Ilu Igbo & Showcasing Item Cultural Heritage,” drew a large attendance of members, distinguished friends and associates.
Iheanyi Kalu, President of ITEM Union Abuja, remarked, “This year’s ITEM ERI JI as timely and thoughtfully crafted to remind us of our way of life and the importance of upholding our principles and norms.”
He emphasized the significance of native proverbs (Ilu Igbo), stating, “These traditional sayings reflect our community’s wisdom, values and beliefs, conveying life lessons, moral teachings and insights into nature and human relationships.”
The event featured Ilu ITEM (Proverbs) competitions with winners receiving awards as various sub-units of the ITEM Communities presented traditional cuisine as it’s called ITEM local delicacies
Mr Kalu expressed gratitude to attendees and emphasized the union’s commitment to preserving Item cultural heritage, particularly as the union launches a civil centre project building in Abuja.
Item is one of the communities in Bende Local Government Area in Abia State consisting of Apanu, Akanu, Ameakpu, Ameake, Amaokwe, Okagwe, Okai, Okoko, and Umuakpa villages.
