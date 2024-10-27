The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ibrahim Muti, has survived an attack by armed robbers in Minna.
The robbers stabbed Mr Muti twice in the stomach as he was returning home from work in Minna on Friday evening.
He said the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. around the Federal Housing Estate Gbeganu in Chanchaga Local Government Area within the Minna metropolis.
Speaking with our reporter on the phone on Sunday about the incident, Mr Muti said about nine men attacked him as he rode in a tricycle.
He said the tricycle operator had stopped to pick up two men when the robbers suddenly emerged from a nearby bush.
He said they stabbed him with a knife and robbed him of his phone and other valuables.
He said the robbers were searching him when they noticed his uniform trousers and fled, after mistaking him for a soldier.
Mr Muti said he was treated and discharged from a hospital on Friday.
