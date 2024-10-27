The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ibrahim Muti, has survived an attack by armed robbers in Minna.

The robbers stabbed Mr Muti twice in the stomach as he was returning home from work in Minna on Friday evening.

He said the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. around the Federal Housing Estate Gbeganu in Chanchaga Local Government Area within the Minna metropolis.

Speaking with our reporter on the phone on Sunday about the incident, Mr Muti said about nine men attacked him as he rode in a tricycle.

He said the tricycle operator had stopped to pick up two men when the robbers suddenly emerged from a nearby bush.

He said they stabbed him with a knife and robbed him of his phone and other valuables.

He said the robbers were searching him when they noticed his uniform trousers and fled, after mistaking him for a soldier.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Muti said he was treated and discharged from a hospital on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

