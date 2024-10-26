Many people are believed to be trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening in Sabon Lugbe, a suburban community of Abuja.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, with many of the occupants still inside the building at the time of this report.

Some residents swiftly organised a rescue effort, using their bare hands and improvised tools to clear debris in a frantic attempt to reach those trapped beneath, as captured in videos shared on X.

Government’s emergency response teams had yet to arrive at the site of the incident though the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMD) confirmed it was dispatching its teams to assist.

“We are on our way,” said Nkechi Isa, the spokesperson for FEMD, adding that additional details would be released as the agency assess the situation.

Details later…

