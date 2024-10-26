A 100-level student of the Federal University Lokoja, Jeremiah Paul, has narrated how he killed his female colleague, Abigail Damilola, and harvested her body parts for ritual.

The suspect, Mr Paul, 21, hails from Awe in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State but was based in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The incident happened on 4 September in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The police in Kogi State, on 11 September, arrested and paraded Mr Paul, alongside three other suspects, over the murder of the 19-year-old colleague.

The three other arrested suspects are Emmanuel Otitoju, Banabas Olugbenga, and Ajayi Ayomide.

‘How I murdered, harvested Damilola’s organs’

Mr Paul, who was seen in a video clip speaking to reporters, confessed that he murdered and harvested the victim’s body parts for ritual.

The clip was uploaded on X by the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, on Friday.

The suspect said he met the victim on 1 September and requested to be her friend, ostensibly to use her for a money ritual.

He said the victim, after initially failing to hang out with him due to her examination at the time, later agreed to do so.

Mr Paul said that shortly before Ms Damilola hung out with him, he bought codeine, mixed it up with a soft drink and handed it to her to drink.

“I first drank it so that she wouldn’t suspect it. When she drank it, I told her to let us go to my house, and she agreed.

“When I noticed she started getting weaker, I took her to an uncompleted building close to my place and killed her,” he said.

Continuing, he said: I then dragged her body to a bush close to where we live. There, I removed what (the body parts) my native doctor asked me to remove, which are the eyes, tongue, lungs, intestine and some parts of her ass (buttocks).”

The suspect said he handed over the victim’s harvested body parts to a driver sent by the unidentified native doctor in Ibadan to pick the parts for the ritual.

He said the driver later delivered a ritual soap to him from the native doctor which he was told would make him rich.

How I met the native doctor

Mr Paul said he met the native doctor on TikTok from where he copied his mobile phone number before contacting him on WhatsApp.

The suspect gave the native doctor’s name as Ifa Oluwo.

He said he and his friend subsequently travelled from Lokoja, Kogi, to Ibadan in Oyo State to see the native doctor for the ritual.

Ransom from victim’s family

Mr Paul said after killing Ms Damilola and harvesting her body parts, he collected her mobile phone and copied her father’s mobile number.

The suspect said he called the victim’s father and informed him that he had kidnapped his daughter and should pay N10 million to secure her release.

He said the father initially said he could only pay N1 million and later offered N400,000.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the suspect was arrested by police operatives who tracked him to his location in the process of trying to collect the ransom from the victim’s family.

