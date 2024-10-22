The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, over the spate of kidnappings and other security challenges in the FCT.
The House also summoned the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, to appear before the House Committees on FCT, Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence.
The summons followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ismail Dabo during Tuesday’s plenary session.
Mr Dabo said he recently lost his aide to operatives of “one chance”, who dumped her body by the roadside after robbing her.
Details to follow…
