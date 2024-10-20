The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has presented the staff of office to the new Elerin of Erin-Ile in Oyun Local Government Area, Oba Adesoye Jimoh.

Presenting the instrument, Mr AbdulRazaq urged the first-class traditional ruler to work for the peace and development of his community.

The Elerin stool became vacant after the death of Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola, Olusokun II (MFR), on 20th May 2023.

“As I present the First Class Staff of Office to Your Royal Highness, I urge you to be magnanimous and work for peace and development of your community and Kwara State as a whole,” the governor said in Ilorin at the ceremony that was attended by cabinet members, traditional rulers, and community leaders from Erin-Ile.

“I urge you to do to your subjects what great fathers do to their children and deploy unity in diversity to take Erin-Ile Kingdom to the greatest height ever.

“The race for the stool of the new Elerin is over now. God makes kings, and kings are to govern in the interest of their people,” the governor said, urging the people of Erin-Ile to rally around their king.

The traditional rulers who attended the event include the Etsu Patigi, Ibrahim Bologi; Emir of Kaiama, Omar Muazu; Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede; Emir of Lafiagi, Muhammed Kawu; Onira of Ira, Oba Abdulwahab Oyetoro; and the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Abubakar Jos.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftain Affairs and Community Development, Abubakar Bata, praised the kingmakers and indigenes of Erin-Ile for demonstrating maturity and commitment to peace throughout the selection period.

“This occasion further demonstrated the administration’s respect for the traditional institution. Your cooperation and suggestions towards implementing various well-articulated policies and programmes of the government will always be welcomed to confirm the confidence reposed in you,” he said.

The new Elerin thanked Governor AbdulRazaq and the entire Erin-Ile community for their confidence in him. He pledged to promote the peace and development of the community.

“Our objective is to support the government in fostering a better quality of life for the people of Erin-Ile and Kwara State. In short, we will be Your Excellency’s partners in progress. We have a clear understanding of what this partnership and our contributions to good governance will entail,” he said.

Emir rejoices with new Elerin

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has congratulated the Elerin on his inauguration.

Mr Sulu-Gambari, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, described Mr Jimoh’s selection as the choice of Allah, stressing that, “Kings are made and ordained by God.”

