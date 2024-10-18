Two hundred and fifty-six students graduating in the University of Ilorin 2022-2023 academic session have bagged first-class degrees.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Wahab Egbewole, disclosed this during a press conference heralding the 39th convocation of the institution.

Nineteen of the students also bagged distinction in their various courses of study.

Mr Egbewole said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, will deliver the convocation lecture titled:” Nurturing Democratic Values and Education for the Future of Nigeria” on Friday.

He said the graduating students’ degrees will be awarded on 21 and 22 October at the university’s main auditorium. After that, President Bola Tinubu will commission some projects on the campus.

Mr Egbewole said 12,042 students would be graduating at the 39th convocation of the institution.

He explained that 18 graduating students got distinction in Pharmacy while one got distinction in Physiotherapy faculties.

The vice-chancellor said 3,842 got second-class (upper division), 6,178 second-class (lower division), 1,299 bagged third-class, and 62 got a pass.

“The 39th convocation will award degrees to 124 graduating medical students, 64 nursing students, 35 optometry students, and 30 veterinary medicine students.

“We have a total of 16 diploma degree holders. Furthermore, the total number of higher degrees to be awarded at the 39th convocation ceremonies is 1,875. Out of this figure, there are 92 postgraduate diplomas, 1,280 masters degrees from various faculties, 179 professional masters, one MPhil and 323 PhDs”, he said.

VC laments the increase in electricity tariff, inflation

The vice-chancellor listed challenges facing the institution, including the astronomical increase in electricity tariffs, galloping inflation, and infrastructural needs.

Mr Egbewole said the challenges had tested the resolve of the university’s management. “We adopted strategies to cope with the challenges, which are inevitable and the only constant matrix.”

