The Senate on Thursday called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently reconstruct the collapsed Zungeru bridge in Niger State.

The upper chamber directed the ministry to implement the reconstruction project with the contingency funds domiciled in the ministry’s allocation and service-wide vote of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The resolutions were adopted following a motion sponsored by Sanni Musa (APC, Niger East) during the plenary.

The motion

Mr Musa, while presenting his motion, said the Zungeru bridge had collapsed and was left without repair.

He said due to the bridge’s deteriorating condition, vehicles and commuters are now plying a rail track, which is also a bridge, as an alternative route.

“Traffic has been diverted to the old bridge originally designed for railway use but currently serving both rail and motor vehicles,” he said.

The senator noted that the alternative route is also near collapse due to the diversion because of the pressure of vehicles plying it.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also said the situation has restricted economic activities in Niger State and increased insecurity.

“The diversion has restricted economic activities with food supply particularly and increased insecurity thereby increasing hardship in the area,” he said.

Mr Musa, therefore, demanded immediate reconstruction of the bridge for easy access and free movement of vehicles.

Debate

Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central) seconded the motion.

Mr Ailero said commuters have to pass through over 400 kilometres from Niger State before accessing Kebbi State.

Adams Oshiomole (APC, Edo North) stressed the need for immediate reconstruction of the road.

He urged the Senate to encourage the Ministry of Works and FERMA to reconstruct the road urgently.

Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central) commended Mr Musa for sponsoring the motion.

Mr Plang said if the bridge is not reconstructed, the economic activities of the states would be affected.

Others who contributed to the debate are,

Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South), Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa Ibom South) and Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the motion to a voice vote, most senators supported it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

