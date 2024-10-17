The Senate on Thursday called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently reconstruct the collapsed Zungeru bridge in Niger State.
The upper chamber directed the ministry to implement the reconstruction project with the contingency funds domiciled in the ministry’s allocation and service-wide vote of the Federal Ministry of Finance.
The resolutions were adopted following a motion sponsored by Sanni Musa (APC, Niger East) during the plenary.
The motion
Mr Musa, while presenting his motion, said the Zungeru bridge had collapsed and was left without repair.
|
He said due to the bridge’s deteriorating condition, vehicles and commuters are now plying a rail track, which is also a bridge, as an alternative route.
“Traffic has been diverted to the old bridge originally designed for railway use but currently serving both rail and motor vehicles,” he said.
The senator noted that the alternative route is also near collapse due to the diversion because of the pressure of vehicles plying it.
He also said the situation has restricted economic activities in Niger State and increased insecurity.
“The diversion has restricted economic activities with food supply particularly and increased insecurity thereby increasing hardship in the area,” he said.
Mr Musa, therefore, demanded immediate reconstruction of the bridge for easy access and free movement of vehicles.
Debate
Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central) seconded the motion.
Mr Ailero said commuters have to pass through over 400 kilometres from Niger State before accessing Kebbi State.
Adams Oshiomole (APC, Edo North) stressed the need for immediate reconstruction of the road.
He urged the Senate to encourage the Ministry of Works and FERMA to reconstruct the road urgently.
Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central) commended Mr Musa for sponsoring the motion.
READ ALSO: Akpabio: Presidency reacts to alleged impeachment, Senate passes vote of confidence
Mr Plang said if the bridge is not reconstructed, the economic activities of the states would be affected.
Others who contributed to the debate are,
Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South), Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa Ibom South) and Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).
When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the motion to a voice vote, most senators supported it.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999