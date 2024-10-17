The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun the demolition of 50 duplexes and bungalows illegally erected in Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the exercise on Thursday, explained that the structures were illegally erected by land grabbers without the approval of appropriate authorities.

Mr Galadima explained that the southwest area of Sabon Lugbe was part of Phase 5 District of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

He said that the department had warned that it would target land grabbers in the area, and advised people against buying any property without due diligence to ensure its legality.

Mr Galadima said that the demolition was part of the department’s enforcement, beginning with 10 buildings.

“Tomorrow we are coming back in full swing. We will make sure that all illegal structures, close to 50 duplexes and bungalows are brought down,” he said.

He identified areas where land grabbers were operating, such as Idu Train Station, now part of Gosa and Kyami, the Apo Tarfi area, and Lugbe.

The director warned that illegal developments would not be condoned in the capital city.

He said that the land grabbers were deceiving innocent residents into thinking that the areas would be integrated into Phase Five of the FCC.

According to him, there is nothing like integration.

“Illegality is illegality and we will continue to remove every illegal structure in the FCT.”

(NAN)

