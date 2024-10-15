The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed three officers indicted in the murder of a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Qoyum Ishola was murdered on 4 September in Ilorin.

A statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state,Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the officers will also be prosecuted in court over the death of Mr Ishola.

The dismissed officers are two inspectors — Abiodun Kayode and James Samuel — and a sergeant, Oni Philip.

Mrs Ejire-Adeyemi said they were found guilty of leaving their beat, corrupt practices, and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority in the matter.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to provide an important update regarding the investigation into the tragic incident involving the loss of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola on 4th September, 2024.

“After a thorough investigation and an internal disciplinary trial, the three officers involved –AP/No 233828 INSPR. Abiodun Kayode, AP/No 287410 INSPR. James Emmanuel, and F/No 497868 SGT. Oni Philip; have been found guilty of the following offences: 1. Leaving Beat, 2. Corrupt Practices, 3. Unlawful or Unnecessary exercise of authority.

“Consequently, they have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, with effect from 4th October, 2024. They will be arraigned in court soonest.”

She said the police commissioner in the state, Victor Olaiya, had sent the condolences of the law enforcement agency to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Ishola.

“We share in their grief and remain committed to providing them with support during this difficult period.

“We urge the public to always exercise patience and trust in the legal process, as we remain dedicated to maintaining law and order within Kwara State.”

