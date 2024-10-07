Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) FCT chapter have suspended their strike.

The Secretary of the teachers’ union, Margareth Jethro, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Ms Jethro said the decision to suspend the strike was reached after the leadership of the union met with the Minister of the FCT, Nyessom Wike.

The teachers’ strike, which began on 18 September, led to the shutting down of academic activities in primary schools across the six local council areas of the FCT.

Wike’s payment plan

Ms Jethro said Mr Wike has intervened to pay the remaining balance of 25 months minimum wage arrears, which is one of the union’s demands that led to the industrial action.

The FCT Minister had earlier in the year intervened by paying 40 per cent of the 25-months minimum wage arrears.

She said: “The minister has intervened to pay the remaining balance of 25 months minimum wage arrears. And he promised to look into the other issues after completing the payment of the minimum wage. We believed him because has done it before.

“So we decided to suspend the strike to pave the way for him to look into other demands.”

Demands

The union had downed tools in protests that the six area councils failed to respond to the union’s 14-day ultimatum earlier issued in a communiqué co-signed by Abdullahi Ashafa, the NUT FCT branch chairperson; Margaret Jethro (secretary), and Ibukun Adekeye, publicity secretary.

In the communiqué announcing the strike on 17 September, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) listed the demands as; the payment of the remaining 60 per cent of the 25-month minimum wage arrears, and implementation of arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases.

Other demands are the implementation and payment of arrears of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance, payment of arrears of the N35,000 wage award, and correct and continuous implementation of the template on outstanding entitlements of teachers as agreed in 2022.

