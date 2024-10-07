Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) FCT chapter have suspended their strike.
The Secretary of the teachers’ union, Margareth Jethro, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.
Ms Jethro said the decision to suspend the strike was reached after the leadership of the union met with the Minister of the FCT, Nyessom Wike.
The teachers’ strike, which began on 18 September, led to the shutting down of academic activities in primary schools across the six local council areas of the FCT.
