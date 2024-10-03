At least 25 people are dead and dozens of others missing after a boat capsized in Niger State.

“The boat, which was said to be carrying about 300 people, primarily women and children, was sailing on the Gbajibo River from the Mundi community when it capsized,” President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, wrote in a Thursday statement.

“While at least 150 people were rescued from the scene, 25 bodies have so far been recovered.”

The boat accident occurred Tuesday night in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the dead,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

The Niger accident is the latest in a series of boat mishaps across Nigeria where water transport is poorly regulated.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that other states that have witnessed similar incidents include Kwara and Katsina.

The presidency acknowledged the repeated cases of boat mishap and ordered an investigation.

“The President directs the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger state and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

“He orders NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure our people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.

“President Tinubu thanked emergency workers and local divers who were working to find the remaining people,” he added.

