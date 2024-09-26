The Senate on Thursday at plenary passed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N288 billion.
This followed the adoption of the harmonised report of the Joint Committees on the FCTA and FCT Area Councils.
The report was presented by the Joint Committee Chairman, Mohammed Bomai (APC-Yobe).
The FCT Supplementary Budget proposal was presented during plenary on Tuesday.
|
Mr Bomai, while presenting the report of the committee, said the committee critically examined the sources of the revenue of the proposed supplementary budget.
According to him, the committee also critically examined the proposed expenditures, which includes overhead and capital and agreed with the proposed amendment.
Mr Bomai said the capital component of the proposed supplementary revenue amounts to 89.21 per cent, while that of the overhead was only 10 per cent.
He urged the Senate to consider and pass the recommendations of the committee on the 2024 FCT supplementary appropriation bill.
The Senate referred it to the committee of supply to do clause by clause consideration of the FCT supplementary appropriation bill, and thereafter approved the supplementary budget.
READ ALSO: Senate passes bill to establish South West Development Commission
The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), who presided over Thursday’s plenary after the approval, commended the joint committee for expeditious processing of the bill.
He also commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his frantic efforts at internal revenue generation and infrastructure development in the FCT.
He urged other appointees of government to emulate the efforts of the FCT minister on revenue generation for development of the FCT and the nation in general.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999