The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brushed off allegations that it attempted to “assassinate” Yahaya Bello, an erstwhile governor of Kogi State.

The commission has been having a running battle with Mr Bello over the N80 billion money laundering charges it filed against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The EFCC, which described Mr Bello as a fugitive, said on Wednesday that the allegation of “assassination attempt” is preposterous and the first time it would be accused of such in its more than two decades of existence.

The allegation stemmed from a shootout that resulted from a confrontation between EFCC operatives and the security details of Mr Bello’s successor, Governor Usman Ododo, at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, on 18 September. EFCC operatives made an unsuccessful attempt to arrest Mr Bello during the encounter, as he escaped from the scene in Mr Ododo’s convoy.

Mr Bello’s camp described the development as an attempt by the EFCC to assassinate him.

However, breaking its silence on the failed, chaotic operation in a statement on Wednesday, EFCC said, “Yahaya Bello should be more interested in clearing his name than playing the victim and crying persecution, where none exists.”

“To even insinuate that he was the target of a phantom assassination attempt because the EFCC made efforts to effect his arrest at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge where he had been hiding, is preposterous,” the statement signed by EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated. “This is no more than scaremongering, intended to scandalise the commission.”

The shooting incident was preceded that day by a controversial surrender of Mr Bello at EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Curiously, EFCC refused to arrest Mr Bello, who was accompanied by Governor Ododo, and instead attempted to apprehend him at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, where he was being sheltered by the state government.

Speaking directly to the dramatic surrender in its statement on Wednesday, EFCC admitted that its refusal to arrest Mr Ododo rightly piqued the curiosity of members of the public.

The agency cited vague reasons, including certain “backend intelligence” as its reason for not arresting Mr Bello, despite having declared him wanted in April.

It stated that Mr Bello “invaded” its corporate headquarters “with a retinue of security details, hand-to-hand cahoots and carriage with a sitting governor having immunity, unwarranted media blitz, scripted sleight of hands unknown to the public and other backend intelligence available to the Commission, compelled a tactical rebuff of his touted surrender offer.”

“The incident of Wednesday, 18 September 2024 regarding the orchestrated antics of the former governor to surrender himself to the EFCC, having denied being invited by the Commission and operating underground as a fugitive for several months, expectedly raised concerns and curiosity of many Nigerians who had been waiting frantically for his arrest and trial,” the statement added.

The statement said it would not succumb to blackmail concerning the case.

“As a responsible anti-graft agency, the EFCC is sensitive to public opinions, especially if they are in tandem with its operational codes and Standard Operating Procedures. However, no hysteria, blackmail, sentiment or coordinated attacks in some section of the media would make the Commission compromise its integrity,” the EFCC said.

Commission denied claim of persecution

Mr Bello has been avoiding court since April, stalling on several occasions his arraignment on charges involving alleged diversion of more than N80 billion belonging to the Kogi State Government during his eight-year tenure as governor.

The former governor snubbed the court again for the seventh time on Wednesday.

The former governor has alleged that the EFCC is persecuting him.

However, announcing his controversial surrender in a statement on 18 September, Mr Bello said he took the decision exhausting all legal means to challenge the trial.

The anti-graft said it is not deterred by Mr Bello’s “antics and shenanigans” as it committed to ensuring that the “law takes its course” in the money laundering charges already filed against the former governor.

The commission noted that it is eager to engage the former governor in the courtroom where the “avalanche of evidence so painstakingly assembled can be presented and arguments marshalled for justice to be served to all parties involved in this saga.”

Failed attempt to stop trial

The EFCC charged Mr Bello with 19 counts of money laundering before the Federal High Court in Abuja after he completed his second and final term as governor in January.

The commission alleged in the charges that the former governor diverted more than N80 billion from the Kogi State Government’s treasury as governor of Kogi State. A nephew of the former governor, Ali Bello, is standing trial along with others in a related case also at the Federal High Court in Abuja. However, since filing the charges against Mr Bello, the commission has not been able to bring him to court for arraignment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former governor snubbed six court sessions scheduled for his arraignment, as he intensified legal efforts, including filing legal actions before the trial judge, Kogi State High Court and the Court of Appeal, to stop the trial.

In June, Mr Bello wrote the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, to transfer the case to the Lokoja Division of the court. But the Chief Judge rejected the request and asked him to present the request before the trial judge. The trial judge, Mr Nwite, similarly refused the application.

In April, EFCC declared him wanted after a failed attempt to arrest him at his residence in Abuja. The commission said Mr Bello is now a “fugitive” who has been running underground since his declaration as a wanted person.

In August, the Court of Appeal in Abuja reaffirmed the power of the EFCC to prosecute the former governor.

A three-member bench of the appeal court which sat on the case unanimously dismissed Mr Bello’s appeal against certain decisions of the trial judge. The appeal court threw out the former governor’s preliminary objection to the trial.

Read EFC’s full statement here.

EFCC PRESS STATEMENT

Yahaya Bello Must Have his Day in Court

It is public knowledge that a former governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello had made several unsuccessful attempts to throw spanners in his ongoing trial through some irresponsible and utterly rascally efforts. The appropriate place of surrender would be before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, before whom his legal team had undertaken to produce him to answer to the 18-count charges of money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Yahaya Bello should be more interested in clearing his name than playing the victim and crying persecution, where none exists. To even insinuate that he was the target of a phantom assassination attempt because the EFCC made efforts to effect his arrest at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge where he had been hiding is preposterous. It is the first time in the Commission’s more than two decades existence that such a jejune claim would be made. This is no more than scaremongering, intended to scandalise the Commission.

But EFCC is not deterred by this, and other shenanigans by the ex-governor. The Commission remains committed to ensuring that the law takes its course in the money laundering charges already filed against Yahaya Bello in Court.

EFCC is eager to engage the former governor in the courtroom where the avalanche of evidence so painstakingly assembled can be presented and arguments marshaled for justice to be served to all parties involved in this saga. The true test of Yahaya Bello’s willingness to abide by the law in the criminal proceedings instituted against him at the Federal High Court Abuja by the EFCC is to present himself to the court in obedience to the order of Justice Nwite. His presence in court is the only step that will convince Nigerians that his touted submission to the EFCC which was widely reported in the media on September 18, was not a stunt

Till date, Bello is yet to take his plea in the alleged N80.2 billion money laundering charges preferred against him before Justice Nwite. His invasion of the corporate headquarters of the Commission with a retinue of security details, hand-to-hand cahoots and carriage with a sitting governor having immunity, unwarranted media blitz, scripted sleight of hands unknown to the public and other backend intelligence available to the Commission, compelled a tactical rebuff of his touted surrender offer.

The incident of Wednesday, September 18, 2024 regarding the orchestrated antics of the former governor to surrender himself to the EFCC, having denied being invited by the Commission and operating underground as a fugitive for several months, expectedly raised concerns and curiosity of many Nigerians who had been waiting frantically for his arrest and trial.

As a responsible anti-graft agency, the EFCC is sensitive to public opinions, especially if they are in tandem with its operational codes and Standard Operating Procedures. However, no hysteria, blackmail, sentiment or coordinated attacks in some section of the media would make the Commission compromise its integrity. Yahaya Bello’s matter cannot define the success or failure of the works of the EFCC, as the scorecard of the Commission is remarkable and undeniably impressive. The EFCC is not unaware of the fact that corruption fights back. Bello must have his day in court, no matter the recourse to blackmail, appeal to emotive public sympathy or acts of brigandage.

Within the year, the Commission had arranged three former ministers, two ex-governors, several top government officials, captains of industries, internet fraudsters and many more would be arraigned in due course. Every former governor, minister, head of ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs being investigated by the Commission would soon be charged to court. The EFCC is not running a circus show. Corruption issues should not be turned into a theatre of the absurd. Those who harbor a criminal suspect should know that the act is also a criminal offence which is also punishable in law.

While the EFCC is assuring the public of its unfaltering focus and commitment to continue to tackle every issue of economic and financial crime without fear or favour, there is need to remind Nigerians that corruption does fight back and caution and restraint should always be exercised in responding to the operational mechanics and dynamics of the Commission. The EFCC would continue with its no sacred cow policy, no matter whose ox is gored.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

September 25, 2024

