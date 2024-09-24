The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced on Monday that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of roads in Abuja’s satellite towns.

Mr Wike made this known while addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting.

He emphasised that these satellite towns had previously suffered neglect, highlighting that prior administrations failed to recognise the importance of extending development to these areas.

“It is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president that we must take development to the satellite towns.

“As I speak to you today, I know before December, we will commission more than 75 kilometers of road. The president has also said we must continue to give hope and infrastructure to satellite towns.

“The areas covered are in Kwali, Gwagwalada and Bwari area councils. These are the three area councils that FEC has approved that we have to make sure that infrastructure is given to them,” said the minister.

He said FEC also approved the development of Artillery Road N5, Obafemi Awolowo way, from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road.

“People have been saying we need to do something to decongest the area. The contract is to be carried out by Julius Berger and to be completed in 16-17 months.

The FCT minister also said because of the importance the president attached to the judiciary, he directed that the FCT, through the FCDA, should immediately construct 40 judges and justices quarters in Katampe District.

“What it means is that out of these 40, FCT High Courts will have 20, the Federal High Court will have ten and the Court of Appeal will have ten, and this will be completed within 15 months.

“Again Council approved the construction of (an) access road from Artillery Road N11 from Mabuchi to Judges Quarters.

“FEC also approved the construction of (an) access road from ring road 1-N16 Shehu Shagari Way also to Judges Quarters to be delivered in 15 months,” said Wike.

He added that the council also approved the full development of all connecting roads to the Court of Appeal Abuja division.

The minister stated that FEC ratified the termination of the contract for the development of Maitama 2, an area previously allocated to various citizens.

He said the Maitama 2 area had not less than 1,700 allotees before the present government came to power, and the contract was awarded for the sum of N184 billion for the provision of infrastructure.

“The thinking of Mr President is that if we are able to develop the area, it will reduce the housing deficit so that many people will go and develop their properties.

“But unfortunately after the award, the contractor was never on site. We may not also blame him because we saw he was never mobilised.

“It has taken over one year. So, we sought the termination of the contract and started a new process of procurement and provided enough funds for the infrastructural development to take place.

“I can assure you that now that the contract has been terminated we will move quickly to start the process and make sure that we develop the area,” said Mr Wike.

(NAN)

