The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has released N260 million to the Niger State Government to establish 40 new primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPHCDA, Muyi Aina, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Mohammed Bago at the Government House in Minna.

Mr Aina, who said he was on a working visit to the state, said resources the agency mobilised from development partners would directly fund the project.

Mr Aina said more PHCs in Niger State would benefit from the Basic Health Care Provision Funds, as the federal government intends to double the number of PHCs receiving the funds as well as increase the amount each receives from N300,000 to between N600,000 and N800,000 quarterly, based on the number of patients they attend to.

He urged the governor to monitor how the funds are being expended and provide feedback to the agency.

Mr Aina commended the governor’s efforts in the economy’s critical sectors, especially agriculture, health, and education.

He appealed for more effort to close the human resource gaps and increase the density of level two facilities.

Mr Aina said the PHCs in Niger State are decent, based on the assessment NPHCDA carried out across the country.

However, he observed the need for more human resources, an increase in the density of the level two facilities to address maternal issues, the operation of the facilities 24 hours a day, and accommodation for health workers, among other things.

Responding, Governor Bago said his administration is investing in health and education, adding that between 70 and 80 per cent of its capital expenditure next year will go into the two sectors.

He said discussions were underway with international organisations to deploy technology in the sectors, pointing out that all PHCs will soon have telemedicine.

The governor said his government has invested in the internet and fire optics facilities and that technologies would be deployed to PHCs in rural areas, especially those faced with insecurity, for effective service delivery.

He said other provisions to be made to the PHCs across the state include renewable energy for a 24-hour power supply, a security outpost, mini ambulances, and accommodation.

Mr Bago added that doctors will be trained in China to use the equipment to be deployed and that farms have been dedicated to hospitals under the Niger Foods Agriculture initiative to handle their recurrent expenditure.

While thanking NPHCDA for the additional 40 PHCs, the governor said his government would ensure the design is in tandem with the set standard.

He also expressed readiness for continuous collaboration with the agency to benefit the people.

