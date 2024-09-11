Agwan Hakimi, Orozo community under AMAC Local Government Area of Abuja, has been ravaged by severe flooding for the past three days due to heavy rains, resulting in two deaths and unprecedented devastation, an official has said.

The flood destroyed over 10 houses and left the community’s source of power in shambles.

The sole bridge serving Agwan Hakimi and neighbouring communities for vehicular and pedestrian movement is on the verge of collapse, further exacerbating the crisis.

”Despite efforts by residents and the landlord association to maintain the community’s transformers by purchasing essential materials like fuses, feeder pillars, conductor wire, concrete and wooden poles, and putting up solar lamps inside both transformers to keep them functional, which has cost close to 10 million naira, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has abandoned the community.

”We urgently call on the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, senator Ireti Kingibe, AMAC Chairman Christopher Zakka Mailalangu, House of Representatives member Hon. Joshua Obika to come to our aid and provide immediate assistance to alleviate the suffering of our community.

”We demand:

– Emergency relief and support for affected residents

– Reconstruction of destroyed homes and infrastructure

– Urgent attention to the collapsing bridge

– Improved electricity supply and support from AEDC

”We appeal to all relevant authorities to take swift action to address this crisis and restore normalcy to our community.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

