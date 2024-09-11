Terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram have invaded the garrison town of Bassa in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Local sources around the village told PREMIUM TIMES that they have been hearing sporadic gunshots from the axis since 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In one of the attacks on the town earlier this year, terrorists killed some soldiers, including a captain. The situation led to the withdrawal of troops from the town.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that residents recently returned to Bassa after the government deployed joint security operatives to protect the area.

“When the attack started this morning, the security operatives told residents to stay indoors while they exchanged fire with the assailants,” a source who received a call from Bassa this morning said.

Bassa has come under intense attacks from Boko Haram terrorists camping in the nearby Allawa forest reserve.

Many times, bandits crossing into the town from Zamfara through Zamfara’s Kuyambana and Kaduna’s Kamuku forest reserves held the residents hostage — killing, raping, kidnapping and maiming men and women.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

