President Bola Tinubu has sent heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the petrol tanker explosion on the Bida-Agaie-Lapai- road on Sunday, claiming the lives of 48 people and livestock.
According to the Niger Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), many people were injured in the accident, which also involved a truck loaded with cattle and passengers.
President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the dead and injured victims. He also sympathised with the owners of shops affected by the tragedy.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The president commended the federal and state emergency agencies for their swift response. He similarly commended the good-spirited Nigerians who mobilised to the scene of the incident to assist the victims.
He pledged continued support for efforts aimed at providing relief to those affected.
President Tinubu has directed relevant federal agencies in transportation and road infrastructure to redouble their efforts and work with state governments to enhance the safety and security of travellers and residents.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
September 9, 2024
