Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Kwatas and Daffo communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing seven people.

The Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Gakji Shipi, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Jos.

”Yesterday we had two separate attacks – one in Kwatas and the other in Daffo, all in Bokkos,” said Mr Gakji, who is also the coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit.

“So far, seven people have been confirmed killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“At the moment, normalcy has returned to the areas, but we are still on the trail of those behind this dastardly act and we will not allow them to get away with it,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks and it is unclear if the two attacks were carried out by the same group.

Plateau, in north-central Nigeria, witnesses different forms of violence including farmers vs herders, inter-communal clashes and ethno-religious violence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

