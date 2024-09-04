Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Kwatas and Daffo communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing seven people.
The Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Gakji Shipi, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Jos.
”Yesterday we had two separate attacks – one in Kwatas and the other in Daffo, all in Bokkos,” said Mr Gakji, who is also the coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit.
“So far, seven people have been confirmed killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.
“At the moment, normalcy has returned to the areas, but we are still on the trail of those behind this dastardly act and we will not allow them to get away with it,” he said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks and it is unclear if the two attacks were carried out by the same group.
Plateau, in north-central Nigeria, witnesses different forms of violence including farmers vs herders, inter-communal clashes and ethno-religious violence.
