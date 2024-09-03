The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Mariam Eniola Bolaji for winning Africa’s first medal in badminton at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Eniola, who recently dedicated her rise to the number two position in the global ranking to the governor, defeated Ukraine’s Kozyna Oksana 21-9, 21-9 in the Women’s Singles SL3 event bronze medal match in Paris.

According to the governor, this feat earned Eniola Nigeria’s first medal at the global event and Africa’s first Paralympic medal in badminton at her level.

Mr AbdulRazaq said Eniola’s feat again underlines the roles of hard work, brilliance, determination, and equitable opportunity in how individuals and societies succeed.

The governor described Eniola as a shining example of how people living with physical disabilities should be upbeat about life, as they can achieve outstanding success through hard work, determination, and not giving up on themselves.

Commending Eniola for making the people of Africa, Nigeria, and Kwara proud, Governor Abdulrazaq urged her and others like her to continue to reach for the stars, assured that the government will always offer its support to every demography of its citizens, including persons living with disabilities.

