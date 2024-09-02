The 16 local governments in Kwara State have bought 32 tractors to support food production in their areas.

After the equipment was unveiled in Ilorin, the state capital, the state government urged the local governments to make the tractors available to farmers at the grassroots to boost food production.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Abubakar Bata, made the appeal when the local councils unveiled the tractors in Ilorin.

Each tractor has implements such as a plough, ridge, harrow, and tractor-trailer.

Mr Bata said he was excited that the local councils purchased the tractors to reflect the improvements in their allocation, adding that the tractors will boost farming activities at the grassroots.

“The decision of the local councils to purchase these tractors and the many accessories is a thoughtful one, and I believe it goes to corroborate the position of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq that no one takes local council funds,” he said.

“We urge the local councils to endeavour to make these new tractors available for massive agricultural activities in their areas. We believe this will complement the massive investment of the state government in this regard.”

