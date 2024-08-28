The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, says the Ilorin Innovation Hub will drive increased technological growth in Africa and provide opportunities for millions of young people.

The hub is under construction as a legacy project of the current administration in Kwara.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the project had reached 95 per cent completion despite a delay in ensuring adherence to specifications and standards.

When he visited the project site, the governor spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, to ascertain the level of work done.

He was accompanied on the visit by the managing director of the Hub, Temi Kolawole.

“Work has reached an advanced stage. I can tell you that once this place is commissioned, it will be the best in Africa in terms of building and content. It will drive growth in the tech space,” Mr AbdulRazaq told reporters.

“You can have a beautiful building, but if you don’t have quality content, you are going nowhere. We have IHS as a partner already. IHS was in Kwara, and by partnering with us, this building is sustainable in terms of operation.

“The facility would also be powered through solar energy to make power sustainable. So we are on the right path,” the governor said.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the slow pace of work on the project was to ensure that the hub is competitive in terms of standards in Africa.

“It is taking time, but it is good to get it right; it is also good to have the right partner that will make the place happen,” he said.

“We are in the last mile; everything is almost ready. It is about 95 per cent complete.”

Mr Kolawole, for his part, said the project would transform the economy of Kwara “because it will bring the globally competitive skills, and the people of Kwara will be merging with the global market.”

The governor also inspected the Kwara Hotels in Ilorin and the Government House’s access gate, both of which are under reconstruction.

