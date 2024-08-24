A Minna Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 24-year-old man, Muzanmil Abubakar, for allegedly killing his father.

Mr Abubakar allegedly killed his father by lacing his meal with rat poison, mutilated the corpse and buried it in a grave.

The Homicide Squad of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID) of the police arraigned Mr Abubakar before the court on one count of culpable homicide, punishable under section 221 of the penal code law with death.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), marked MN/CR/45/2024, on 29 June, one Abubakar Abdullahi of Sauka Kahuta area of Minna lodged a report about the incident at the Kpakungu Divisional Police Command.

“That on the 28th June 2024, at about 12 noon, you, Muzanmil Abubakar of Model City area, Barikin Saleh, Minna, who was left together with his own father, Abubakar Adawa, at home.

“He could not give a satisfactory account of the whereabouts of his father when asked despite the search. Police detectives swung into action and during investigation, a spot was discovered suspected to be a shallow grave.

“And when it was dug, the dead body of the father was found with legs and hands cut off to which he answered to have administered rat poison substance into his food.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Which he ate and became weak and he used a hoe to hit him on his head to death and after which he used a sharp knife and severed his body into parts to enable him bury him easily.

“It was further revealed that he did that dastardly act because he had on several occasions reported him to vigilante group.”

When the charge was read to him by the Chief Magistrate, Ummulkhatum Mohammed, he pleaded not guilty.Mr Abubakar allegedly killed his father by lacing his meal with rat poison, mutilated the corpse and buried it in a grave.

However, the police prosecutor, Bello Beji, told the court that the police would forward the case file to the Ministry of Justice for advice. He then requested the remand of the defendant pending the outcome.

The magistrate then ordered his remand and adjourned the case to 18 September for further mention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

